Samarjit Lankesh to play a cop in Guddada Bhootha

Samarjit Lankesh, who made his debut in his father Indrajit Lankesh’s film, Gauri, and later featured alongside Mohanlal in the pan-India film Vrusshabha, has completed his third project. Titled Guddada Bhootha, the actor has chosen an unusual story for his latest outing. The film is set to be a suspenseful investigative thriller directed by Bharath S Navunda of Mugilpete fame and produced by NM Kantharaj, who previously backed Forest. The film is currently in the dubbing stage.
Reportedly, the film is based on a real incident that occurred in Puttur in 1987. The story has been brought into the contemporary period, with a police investigation in 2026 forming the crux of the narrative. Samarjit plays SI Alok in the film, which marks his first role as a police officer. His character gets drawn into a case, and as the investigation progresses, events from the past begin to have a bearing on the present.
Another interesting aspect of the film is that it brings together several artistes from the theatre circuit, including performers associated with Rangashankara and Ninasam. Their presence is expected to lend the thriller a character-driven approach, with the narrative unfolding through the investigation and the gradual revelation of information.
The makers have also brought in Shrihari, who will make his debut as a music director. Deepak, son of cinematographer JJ Krishna, will handle the film’s cinematography. For Samarjit, the project comes at an early stage of his career and gives him an opportunity to take on a role driven more by the story than conventional heroism.
While the makers have wrapped up shooting and are currently in the post-production stage, the film has been completed without much announcement or publicity. With Samarjit leading a theatre-based ensemble cast, Bharath Navunda plans to present Guddada Bhootha as a different outing for the young actor.