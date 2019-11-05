Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dileep to play a journalist in Joshiy’s next 'On Air Eapen'

Newcomers Niranjan and Arun have written the script, which will be produced by Sajin Jaffer under the banner of Jaffer’s Productions.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As per reports, director Joshiy is set to make his next film after Porinju Mariam Jose, titled On Air Eapen, which will reportedly star Dileep as a journalist. The shoot is expected to commence by the end of January next year with Ernakulam as the main location.

Newcomers Niranjan and Arun have written the script, which will be produced by Sajin Jaffer under the banner of Jaffer’s Productions. Sajin has previously produced the Asif Ali films Kohinoor and Kavi Uddeshichathu.

As Joshiy had previously directed media-related films such as New Delhi (one of Mammootty’s iconic films), the blockbuster Pathram (with Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier), and the recent Run Babby Run starring Mohanlal, the thought of the veteran filmmaker taking on another journalism-based film is surely exciting.

Dileep has previously worked with Joshiy in Runway, July 4 and Avatharam. The actor had also produced Joshiy’s multi-starrer hit Twenty: 20, which featured Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and numerous other big names from the industry.

Dileep is currently shooting for Sugeeth’s My Santa. The actor is expected to move on to the Joshiy film once he wraps up My Santa. His upcoming release is Jack Daniel, in which he is sharing the screen with Tamil actor Arjun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
On Air Eapen Joshiy Dileep
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
'Why I can't feel safe in my country': Lone protestor at Parliament street over Hyderabad horror
Gallery
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp