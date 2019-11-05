Dileep to play a journalist in Joshiy’s next 'On Air Eapen'

By Express News Service

As per reports, director Joshiy is set to make his next film after Porinju Mariam Jose, titled On Air Eapen, which will reportedly star Dileep as a journalist. The shoot is expected to commence by the end of January next year with Ernakulam as the main location.

Newcomers Niranjan and Arun have written the script, which will be produced by Sajin Jaffer under the banner of Jaffer’s Productions. Sajin has previously produced the Asif Ali films Kohinoor and Kavi Uddeshichathu.

As Joshiy had previously directed media-related films such as New Delhi (one of Mammootty’s iconic films), the blockbuster Pathram (with Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier), and the recent Run Babby Run starring Mohanlal, the thought of the veteran filmmaker taking on another journalism-based film is surely exciting.

Dileep has previously worked with Joshiy in Runway, July 4 and Avatharam. The actor had also produced Joshiy’s multi-starrer hit Twenty: 20, which featured Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and numerous other big names from the industry.

Dileep is currently shooting for Sugeeth’s My Santa. The actor is expected to move on to the Joshiy film once he wraps up My Santa. His upcoming release is Jack Daniel, in which he is sharing the screen with Tamil actor Arjun.