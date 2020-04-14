Location still of Asif Ali- Rajeev Ravi’s film out

By Express News Service

The first location pictures of Asif Ali-Rajeev Ravi’s first collaboration Kuttavum Shikshayum have landed online. Starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and Sharafudheen as police officers, the film has been scripted by a real-life cop and actor Sibi Thomas. The team is currently taking a break due to the lockdown.

Sibi, who made his acting debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has co-written the script with journalist Sreejith Divakaran.

The film is based on a real jewellery incident that happened in Kasargod. Some portions have Kerala and Rajasthan as locations. Thottappan fame Suresh Rajan is behind the camera while B Ajithkumar (Eeda) is in charge of editing duties. Arun Kumar VR is bankrolling the film under the banner of Filmroll Productions.