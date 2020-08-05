STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ramesh Varma plays an aspiring actor in film '137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yaakob'

The film is the debut feature of cyber-security entrepreneur and indie filmmaker Anup Narayanan.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Varma in 'The 137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yaakob'

Ramesh Varma in 'The 137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yaakob'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor Ramesh Varma, who is noted for playing one of the antagonists in Mammootty’s Big B, and, most recently, his relatable performances in Shyamaprasad’s Oru Njayarazhcha and the acclaimed Run Kalyani, has completed shooting for his new film The 137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yaakob. The film, which is the debut feature of cyber-security entrepreneur and indie filmmaker Anup Narayanan, has Ramesh playing an aspiring actor trying to catch a break. 

Elaborating further on the eponymous protagonist, Anup shares, “Avrahaam Yaakob is one of the last remaining Indian Jews in Kochi, Kerala. He is infatuated by the magic of films. Despite his advancing years (he is touching 60), he keeps attending auditions hoping to get a role but never gets through. His friend Nandhan keeps a journal that records all his 137 auditions. Over the years, he goes deeper into each character he is auditioning for. With every audition, he discovers that he is transforming himself into another character, another person.

The purpose of his pursuit gradually changes.” The filmmaker adds that Yaakob’s journey delivers a simple message. “The purpose of a good actor is to become a good human. The realisation dawns on him that it is no longer about winning a part. It is something beyond.” Anup, who hails from Kochi, started independently writing, directing and producing films in 2012 under his own banner OpenCinemas. As of now, he has written and directed six short films along with a handful of ads. 

On what drew him to the subject, Anup says he has always been fascinated by actors. “When they perform a role, do they ‘act’ the character, or, do they ‘become’ the character? How does that process impact their life? Is it painful? Is it joy? This film is an attempt to discover answers to these questions.” The film has been officially selected to screen at Tokyo Lift-Off 2020 International Film Festival, Japan. When asked about his release plans, Anup says, “I’m trying to get a distributor. But since this is a film without superstars or stars, it is becoming difficult. As of now, I am submitting it to festivals. I hope I can find a distributor who is willing to support independent films and give a decent theatrical run of at least a week.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Varma The 137 Auditions of Avrahaam Yaakob Anup Narayanan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp