Deepak Parambol, Sunny Wayne team up for music video

A teaser is also being released with Shani Shaki, Ganapathi, Subish Sudhi, who are in Instagraamam, also being a part of the video.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:01 AM

Malayalam actors Deepak Parambol and Sunny Wayne

Malayalam actors Deepak Parambol (L) and Sunny Wayne

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Instagraamam, filmmaker Mridul Nair is once again joining hands with actors Deepak Parambol and Sunny Wayne for a music video titled Return. The B.Tech director has just released a first-look poster of the video, which is about the impact of the pandemic. 

A teaser is also being released. Shani Shaki, Ganapathi, Subish Sudhi, who are in Instagraamam, are also part of the video. "It’s about the psychological impact of the pandemic on a group of individuals," says Mridul.

"We have just completed the shoot. We are planning to release it within a week. Though the same cast from Instagraamam is part of it, this video has no connection to the web series. The title is a hopeful one, basically suggesting a return to form, for all of us, once the pandemic is over," he adds.

On how it came about, Mridul says the idea first originated with Subish Sudhi. "Once he got the idea, he composed a naadan paattu and called me to discuss. I liked it and decided to go ahead. After we put together the song, we approached Vineeth Sreenivasan, who liked it and agreed to lend his voice. Later we told Sunny Wayne about the idea and he also agreed to come aboard," he says.

