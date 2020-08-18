STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Jayasurya to star in a thriller

Aditi Ravi, Tanvi Ram, Deepak Parambol, and Indrans are among the film’s principal cast members

Published: 18th August 2020

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Jayasurya will be part of a new thriller project titled John Luther. Debutant Abhijith Joseph is writing and directing this feature which also comprises Aditi Ravi, Tanvi Ram, Deepak Parambol, and Indrans among others. Jayasurya will play a police officer.    

The teaser poster released by the makers hints at an investigation. Interestingly, John Luther is also the name of the character played by Idris Elba in the series Luther. However, Abhijith reveals that the BBC One crime drama has nothing to do with their film.Abhijith, who comes from a film editing background, was part of the editing department of some films and ads. 

He shares that they will move ahead with the production after taking stock of the experience of filmmakers who are about to begin the shoot of their new projects. “Some films are beginning production next month, and we’ll see how things go for them—if they’re able to shoot in outdoor locations without any hindrance or not,” he says.

“As the pandemic has complicated and restricted many filmmakers, we have to consider all possibilities. And our script has more outdoor locations as opposed to indoor locations. In case there are issues, we’ll shoot the indoor sequences first and then proceed with the outdoor shoot depending on the permissions we get. As of now, we can’t predict anything.” 

Produced by Thomas P Mathew and Christina Thomas, the film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj (Captain, The Great Father), editor Praveen Prabhakar (Koode, Bangalore Days), and composer Shaan Rahman (Love Action Drama). Aside from John Luther, Jayasurya’s upcoming slate includes the 3D fantasy project Kathanar, Aposthalan, Vellam, the E Sreedharan biopic Ramasethu, Aadu 3, and the biopic of late actor Sathyan.

Jayasurya John Luther Abhijith Joseph
