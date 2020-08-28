STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Don Palathara’s 1956, Central Travancore to premiere at MIFF

Don Palathara is known for the critically acclaimed films Shavam and Vith. 1956 has been shot entirely in black and white.

Published: 28th August 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

The film will be premiering at the non-competitive section of the film festival.

The film will be premiering at the non-competitive section of the film festival.

By Express News Service

The 42nd edition of the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) will hold the world premiere of 1956, Central Travancore, the new Malayalam film written and directed by Don Palathara. The festival, which was originally supposed to happen in April, was postponed due to the pandemic. It will now run from October 1st to 8th.

The film will be premiering at the non-competitive section of the film festival, which is one of the oldest film festivals in the world accredited by FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations). 

In an introduction to the film, Kirill Razlagov, the programming director of MIFF, mentions that “the black-and-white 1956, Madhyathiruvithamkoor by the refined Don Palathara reminds us of the deeprooted spiritual connections between India and Russia.” 

1956, Central Travancore tells the story of two brothers Kora and Onan who are early migrants to Idukki. The film progresses through the journey of these men who are very dissimilar but united by a common purpose.

To depict the time and space of the story, the film employs not only the cinematic techniques that convey the psyche of the people from that period but also the music, arts, belief systems, stories and lifestyles.

Assif Yogi and Jain Andrews play the central characters of Kora and Onan, respectively. The film was produced by Abhilash Kumar, under the banner of Artbeats Studios. He has previously co-written several popular films such as 22 Female Kottayam, Da Thadiya, and Gangster. Jesna Ashim is the executive producer.

The film also features Kani Kusruti, Shaun Romy and Krishnan Balakrishnan.

The camera is handled by Dubai-based cinematographer Alex Joseph, and the location sound-recording done by the state award-winning team of Sandeep Madhavam and Jiji Joseph.

While the editing was done by Don Palathara himself, the music was composed and organised by Basil C J.

It was shot mostly in the forests of Kerala and Tamilnadu along with some other locations in Idukki. 

Don’s previous critically acclaimed films, Shavam and Vith, were also shot in black and white. Previously, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Swayamvaram and Venu’s Munnariyippu had the honour of being screened at MIFF. Even though the cast and crew would not be able to attend the festival due to the pandemic, the festival will be holding a virtual interaction with the director after the physical screening. The film was earlier selected to the Recommends section of the NFDC Film Bazaar that happened in December 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
1956 Central Travancore Don Palathara
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp