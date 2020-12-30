STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayasurya's 'Vellam' confirmed to release on big screen

The makers of Jayasurya-starrer Vellam have confirmed once again that the film will be a theatrical release.

A still from Jayasurya-starrer 'Vellam'.

By Express News Service

The makers of Jayasurya-starrer Vellam have confirmed once again that the film will be a theatrical release. One of the film’s producers, Josekutty Madathil, informed the same in a video message.“After a discussion with my co-producers, Ranjith Manambarakkatt and Yadhu Krishna, we have decided to release our film once the theatres function again as per the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Jose.

“We are fully aware of the challenge of releasing our film at a time when audiences will be sceptical of setting foot inside a theatre. The intention behind this is to put out the message that things are slowly getting back to normal.”

He added that Jayasurya, director Prajesh Sen, and their distribution company Central Pictures are also game for it.Aside from Jayasurya, Vellam features Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, and Indrans, among others. Based on a real-life character, Vellam is a family-oriented drama which has Jayasurya playing an alcoholic. The film cleared the censors with a ‘U’ certificate.

