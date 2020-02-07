Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joju George to be seen as a cop again in 'Thamara'

The film is said to revolve around women-centric themes while also giving a glimpse of multiple characters, belonging to all classes, living in various corners of Thrissur.

Though it’s a suspense thriller, Thamara is also expected to have its share of fun moments.

By Express News Service

After Joseph, Joju George will be seen as a police officer again in Thamara, an investigative thriller helmed by Kareem, who has previously directed films such as Agninakshathram and Ezharakoottam. Joju, Anumol and Kichu Tellus play the three main leads in the film.

According to the makers, Thamara revolves around the murder of a girl and the subsequent investigation to find the killers. Joju’s character is named Binu Police and Kichu plays the girl’s brother who comes to town seeking vengeance for his sister’s murder. Anumol plays the prime witness and titular character Thamara.

Though it’s a suspense thriller, Thamara is also expected to have its share of fun moments. Kareem has directed the film from a script by Rasheed Parackal.

Telugu cinematographer Madesh has cranked the camera for the film. Thamara marks his Malayalam debut.

Noufal Abdullah, who has worked on Sudani from Nigeria and Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha, has handled the film’s editing while Bijibal has composed the music to Rafeeq Ahamed’s lyrics.

Joju, who was last seen in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, will be seen next in the Mammootty-starrer One, a political thriller directed by Santosh Vishwanath.

Joju is also part of Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Meanwhile, Kichu Tellus recently turned screenwriter with the script for Tinu Pappachan’s Ajagajandharam, starring Antony Varghese. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

