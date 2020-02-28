Home Entertainment Malayalam

Director Jose Thomas back with a horror film Isha

The makers believe that Isha is different from other films made in the genre.

Published: 28th February 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

Director Jose Thomas, who is known for the films Mayamohini, Shringara Velan, Mattupetti Machan, Udayapuram Sultan and Saadaram, is back with a horror movie called Isha, which is releasing in theatres today.Scripted by Jose himself, the movie has Kishore Sathya playing the male lead while Margaret Antony and Baby Avani play the other principal characters along with a group of newcomers. 

The makers believe that Isha is different from other films made in the genre. The promos come with the tagline “Her play got darker”. Sukumar MD handled the camera and V Sajan has edited the film. Jonathan Bruce composed the music to the lyrics by Joffy Tharakan, Bhagyasree Rout, and Darshana. The company Visual Dreams is producing the film.

