Vipin Atley’s 'Musical Chair' to premiere on streaming platform Mainstream TV

By Express News Service

After Sufiyum Sujatayum, independent filmmaker and actor Vipin Atley’s Musical Chair will be premiering directly on the recently launched streaming platform Mainstream TV. Vipin is known for the films Homely Meals, Ben, and Vattamesha Sammelanam.

Like Vipin’s previous films, Musical Chair will explore an offbeat subject. He plays a writer whose health issues magnify his inherent fear of death. His journey to find the reason behind death forms the plot of the film.

Musical Chair is the maiden production venture of Alan Rajan Mathew’s Spyrogyra banner. The makers opted for an OTT release due to the Covid-19 situation.The film will be released on the platform on July 5.



Indian viewers can watch it on any digital device for Rs. 40 and those residing outside can view it for $2.