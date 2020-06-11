'Kaaval' teaser on Suresh Gopi’s birthday?

By Express News Service

The teaser of Suresh Gopi’s much-anticipated Kaaval is expected to land online on the actor’s birthday on June 26. Producer Joby George, who is bankrolling the film under his Goodwill Entertainments banner, has teased an exciting update possibly in the form of some first-look footage.

The post-production work of the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is going on in full swing. Recently, the makers announced that dubbing work has begun. However, the team will require 10 more days to shoot a few portions of the film.

Also starring Renji Panicker in a lead role, Kaaval is said to be a blend of action thriller and family drama spanning two generations. Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are expected to appear in two different get-ups.

Zaya David, who made her acting debut in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, plays the female lead.

Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev are part of the supporting cast.