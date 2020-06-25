Trailer of Sufiyum Sujathayum released

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, which makes its global premiere exclusively on the service and is the fourth of the seven Indian films in five languages to do so. Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan play the main characters in the film.

Aditi plays a mute woman, Sujata, who is in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest (Dev Mohan), but is married off to a well-do-to NRI (Jayasurya).

WATCH:

Ten years have passed since and she thinks that she’s left that love in her past, until one day, she gets a call, and her husband decides to bring her back to the village.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. Come this July 3, Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the film.