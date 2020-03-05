Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar to launch trailers of 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham'

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated trailer of Priyadarshan’s 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' will be launched by Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar on March 6 on their Facebook and Twitter pages at 5 pm. While Mohanlal will launch the Malayalam trailer, Akshay will release the Hindi version.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal is 'Marakkar', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama?

Ever since the first footage was shown at the Aashirvad event a few months ago, followed by the launch of the teasers, film buffs have been waiting to take a look at a more elaborate trailer. The film’s promotions are going on in full swing and the makers recently the Tamil poster featuring, in addition to Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, and Prabhu.

Marakkar is set to have a grand release on around 5000 screens worldwide on March 26. The big-budget period epic also stars Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, and Madhu among others.It is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.