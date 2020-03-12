Vijeesh Mani’s next is an international project

By Express News Service

Director Vijeesh Mani, who recently directed Jayaram in the Sanskrit language film Namo, will be directing an international project titled MMMMM… backed by Sohan Roy under the banner of Aries Telecasting Pvt. Ltd. Vijeesh is a two-time Guinness record holder known for the films Vishwaguru and Netaji.

According to the team, the film will feature some Hollywood actors too. The teaser poster comes with the tagline, ‘Sound of pain’. The details of the film’s technical team are yet to be announced.

Sohan Roy has previously produced the environment-based film DAM 999, Jalam, and was part of numerous other movies as a producer, project designer, scriptwriter and actor. Meanwhile, Vijeesh’s upcoming Namo is based on the story of Kuchelan with Jayaram playing the mythological character. The film was shot entirely in the Sanskrit language.