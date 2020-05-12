STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lockdown becomes backdrop of new Malayalam film

Rahul Madhav, Sanjiv Shivaram and Sabareesh Varma are among the cast of this small-budget film titled Lockdown 

Published: 12th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

ilmmaker Xooreg Zubrahmanyan describes his debut feature as a road movie-cum-action thriller.

ilmmaker Xooreg Zubrahmanyan describes his debut feature as a road movie-cum-action thriller.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The pandemic and the resultant lockdown will be the backdrop of an independent film titled simply Lockdown. It is likely the first Malayalam film to reflect the current scenario aside from being one of the films to start/resume/complete filming if the lockdown is lifted come May 17.

Filmmaker Xooreg Zubrahmanyan describes his debut feature as a road movie-cum-action thriller. “Unlike films like Virus and Contagion, our film doesn’t delve deeply into the pandemic. But it certainly impacts a set of parallel stories and the characters in them,” he says.

Xooreg, who also penned the script, says the whole project wasn’t conceived in a jiffy and that they have been planning it for the past six months. Initially, the story, which spans 48 hours and takes place entirely at night, was set against the backdrop of a hartal. 

“Since it would be absurd to do that when the entire world has been shut down, we modified the script to make it look like how the lockdown affects these characters in addition to several incidents, both real and fictional. We will be blending some real-life visuals too,” he explains.

The team is currently in the process of securing permissions. “Our proposal involves a maximum of 20 members to be part of our crew, including actors and technicians. It’s akin to an ad film crew set-up. Every member will be required to carry a medical certificate. Since the shoot will be only confined to the night, there will be no interaction with the public."

The film will feature minimal characters. Rahul Madhav and Sanju Shivaram have signed on to be the two main leads. The supporting cast will feature Sabareesh Varma, Jinu Joseph, Sijoy Varghese, and Biju Sopanam among others.

“All these actors were already committed, and their interest grew once we decided to incorporate the Covid-19 issue,” adds Xooreg.

The film will be shot mostly in Thiruvananthapuram, as Xooreg finds the roads and highways there more ideal for shooting sequences as opposed to those in Ernakulam.

“80-85 per cent of the film takes place on the road. We are planning to shoot after 7.30 pm and wrap up before 4.30 am. That would be very convenient for everyone.”

A filmmaker who has previously worked on ads and short films, Xooreg will be aided by cinematographer Jebin Jacob, editor Sobin K Soman and sound designer Renganath Ravee. Prasanth Pillai will be handling the background score.

The team is also engaged in discussions with some major streaming platforms and television channels to screen the film once production is wrapped up as a theatrical release doesn’t sound feasible given the present situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp