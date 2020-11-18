STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appani Sarath to headline thriller 'Mea Culpa'

Published: 18th November 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath. | (Facebook Image)

By Express News Service

Angamaly Diaries fame Appani Sarath will headline a thriller titled Mea Culpa, to be directed by debutant Navaz Ali from his own story and screenplay. Asif Ali, Aju Varghese, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Siju Wilson released the first-look poster.

The title means ‘through my fault’. Navaz has previously worked with directors such as Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and PT Kunju Mohammed.

Sarath’s co-stars in the film will be Kailash, Sohan Seenulal, Jaffar Idukki, Ambika Mohan, Vinod Kedamangalam, Teena Sunil, and Gayathri Nambiar among others.

Shareef Moozhiyedath is producing it under the banner of AMA Group. Dileep Ahammed cranks the camera. Rakesh Kesavan writes the music to the lyrics by Dr Anvar Abdullah while Aloshya Peter handles the background music.

Comments

