'Project Kronos': A delightfully funny fusion of cinema and science fiction

Project Kronos, a 45-min Malayalam film on YouTube starring Vishnu Premkumar, has caught the attention of science fiction fans in Kerala

Published: 20th November 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:27 AM

Project Kronos, Vishnu Premkumar

Project Kronos actor Vishnu Premkumar

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Time-travel still remains a less explored terrain in Malayalam cinema. Aside from the possibility in a short film, a feature-length attempt is seen as a risky proposition by some. But that doesn’t mean there is a lack of ideas or talent. One can find many aspiring filmmakers eager to tell stories in this genre. 

Cherian Mathew, an IT professional-turned-filmmaker, is one example. He, along with actor Vishnu Premkumar, has come out with Project Kronos, a 45-minute film which blends time-travel, mockumentary, and cinema references in a delightfully comical concoction. 

The opening credits set the tone of the rest of the film. The actor credit says ‘the one who gave painkillers to Nivin Pauly’ (a reference to Vishnu’s negative role in Mikhael); direction—another jobless engineer; cinematographer—the one with his own camera; screenplay—two writers with no acting ambitions at all; music—BGM is his main thing, sir. 

We then meet the hero, Dimitry Kudukkathundiyil, who looks like a Malayali version of Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski, the iconic character from the cult Coen Brothers hit, The Big Lebowski. Dimitry is later recounting his adventures to a faceless interviewer. 

Project Kronos doesn’t have the alienating quality found in most Indian films featuring an ‘international’ concept.  For one, Dimitry behaves and talks like a typical Malayali. There is a lot of subtle deadpan humour and sarcastic jibes which hit the mark. For example, in one scene, Dimitry tells the interviewer that his kind of time-travel doesn’t have the subject showing up at a different time in the same clothes. Besides, his ‘time-machine’ is essentially a wooden door frame that serves as an invisible portal. He also talks about “finding solutions” from Hollywood sci-fi films.

Since Dimitry can’t control the period he ends up in, he gets to meet some key historical and mythological figures at random. His first encounter is with Parasurama, just ‘five minutes before the creation of Kerala’. Things only get more amusing from there. His souvenirs include a bottle of salt after meeting Mahatma Gandhi and Hitler’s full moustache. The best moment of them all: Dimitry meeting Mohanlal in 1980, just minutes before the actor shows up at the audition for Manjil Virinja Pookkal. 

The Mohanlal references don’t end there. A mercenary group resembling the ‘Zayed Masood gang’ from Lucifer is trying to sabotage his mission for some reason. The mission? Trying to save a girl Dimitry likes, from her impending death. There is also mention of a mysterious ‘Bhaijaan’. 

On conceiving the film, Cherian Mathew says, “The relatability factor was so important for us. If we had not brought in some of the Malayali elements, it wouldn’t have worked as much. The main character had to be one of us. As for the novelty, I don’t think anyone has tried to blend mockumentary and time-travel like this before.” Cherian co-wrote the film with Vishnu, and Joseph C Mathew shot and co-edited it with Cherian. Vivek Prabhakaran composed the music while Roney C Mathew and Shalini Vishnu handled the art direction.

