STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Embers of 1980 chopper accident which killed Malayalam actor Jayan refuse to die down

While the chopper, which was involved in the 1980 accident, was touted to be 'destroyed', a helicopter bearing same registration number VT-EAO had met with another accident in 1982.

Published: 21st November 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

The DGCA accident report on chopper accident that claimed the life of Jayan at Sholavaram air strip in Chennai (L) and the same report on the same chopper in Kochi in 1982

The DGCA accident report on chopper accident that claimed the life of Jayan at Sholavaram air strip in Chennai (L) and the same report on the same chopper in Kochi in 1982. (Photo| EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a report by The New Indian Express attempted to put to rest the rumours regarding the chopper accident that claimed the life of Mollywood's first action hero superstar Jayan, a further mystery has now emerged.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report on the November 16, 1980 accident at Sholavaram airstrip, created by the British in 350 acres during World War II in Chennai, had said the helicopter involved in the accident was 'destroyed'. 

But according to another helicopter accident report published by the DGCA in 1982 and accessed by The New Indian Express a helicopter bearing the same registration number VT-EAO had met with another accident near Kochi and the pilot was killed in the accident.

As per the DGCA report, the helicopter was engaged in aerial chemical spraying operation of rubber plantations in Kallala estate near Cochin on May 30, 1982. During the 60th sortie - the last one that day - when the helicopter turned towards the helipad on completion of the swath run, the engine failed. 

The helicopter lost height and hit the rubber trees. Soon, it became uncontrollable and crashed, killing the pilot, the only person in the flight, and substantially damaging the chopper. Partial oil starvation and overspeeding were cited as the probable cause of the accident.

In the accident involving Jayan, the helicopter was 'destroyed' as a result of the impact and fire and the probable cause of the accident was attributed to the helicopter becoming uncontrollable on account of the shift in CG (center of gravity) beyond operating limits, as per the DGCA report. 

ALSO READ | Chopper that killed late Malayalam superstar Jayan was discarded

The mystery in the two reports is that the two choppers involved in the accident bear the same registration number. Second, in the first accident report, it was clearly mentioned that the chopper belongs to Pushpaka Aviation, while the second report is silent about the owner of the chopper.

Aviation expert Jacob K Philip said "There were some mismatches in the accident reports. As per the practices in the aviation sector, an aircraft or chopper which was destroyed in an accident should not be used for flying on any account. But here, as per the reports, a destroyed chopper was again pressed into service and met with another accident killing a crew member hardly one and half years after the first accident."

"It is also important to mention the names of the company which owned the chopper in the accident report. But here the second one doesn't carry the name of the company. This is inappropriate and against the standard practices in the aviation sector," he said. 

ALSO READ | 'Everything ended in four hours': How Malayalam cinema lost Jayan

When The New Indian Express contacted H Suresh Rao, former managing director of the Pushpaka Aviation, Mumbai, to clear the air, he said he was 17 years old when the first accident happened. "My father was handling the aviation business then. As per the information I received from my father and company staff then, we had not rebuilt the chopper. But it's true that it was our chopper which involved in the accident in Kerala in 1982," Rao said.

"Captain Sanga was killed in the accident. It has to be cross-checked whether we had reused the chopper involved in the accident after refurbishing it. As per my knowledge, the first chopper was written off soon after the accident. We owned five choppers during that period and the company was operational till 2012," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jayan death Jayan death mystery 1980 helicopter crash DGCA JAYAN
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp