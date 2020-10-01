Of tranquil hymns

Likhitha P Nair By

Kochi-based duo Amal Jose and guitarist Vishnu Das are busy creating a sound that is their own – one that is simple, and is poetry in chords. Their latest release ‘By the River’ is a serene audio-visual treat. Their band, Benhurmusic, was formed little over a year ago, when Amal and Vishnu started jamming together. But their first release, Runaway, only came five months ago. It was followed by ‘Dancing Chair’ and a cover of Skinny Love.

But with ‘By the River’, Benhurmusic has pushed in the direction of Ben Howard or Eddy Veder in terms of poetic adaptations of lyrics and vocals. Amal’s vocal range – one that was groomed by the training he received in Indian classical music before forming an interest in western music – adds to the drift of this song. The guitar-centric track progresses to accommodate a subtle ensemble of instruments too, including violin and cello.

The video was produced by Amal’s startup production house Hippie Films, and shot by his brother Vimal Jose. “I believe the communication is only complete when the audio-visual elements come together. Your video needs to tell a story too,” says Amal.In November, the Kakkanad-natives are planning to release another single named ‘Flower Child’, to celebrate Children’s Day.

The campaign, being done in association with Share a Book India Association that builds libraries for rural children, will popularise the tagline ‘be that hope’. “With ‘By the River’, we are getting some traction for our music. It is a defining moment for the kind of minimal music we are trying to make. Once live music events come back up, we are hoping to take it outdoors,” concl-udes Amal.