STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

An ode to the charm of Parvathy Baul

B K Harinarayanan penned the lyrics. ‘Ekthara’ is the debut venture from 21-year-old Vysakh.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Baul artist Parvathy Baul. (File Photo)

Baul artist Parvathy Baul. (File Photo)

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

Baul music has a special following in India. Parvathy Baul is one of the first names to come to our mind when we hear of the genre, that blends Sufism and Vaishnavism. 

Vysakh G Nair, a Venjaramoodu- native, recently relased the song ‘Ekthara’, as a tribute to Parvathy Baul and her contribution to the art form. The song is rendered by Sithara Krishnakumar. 

B K Harinarayanan penned the lyrics. ‘Ekthara’ is the debut venture from 21-year-old Vysakh. 

“I always wanted to start my career with a good song. When Harinarayanan wrote the song as a tribute to Parvathy Baul, I found it to be poetic and I fell in love with it. I decided it would be my first composition,” says Vysakh. 

Parvathy is the first female Baul singer to be awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and runs the ‘Ektara Baul Sangeetha Kalari’, a Baul music school in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram. Vysakh has been getting tremendous response for the song since its release. 

“Initially I had apprehensions. However, I’m getting a lot of messages appreciating the song and composition,” he says. 

Vysakh, who works in the Trivandrum International Airport, dreams of making a career in music. He is now working on the next song which will also be written by Harinarayanan.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parvathy Baul
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp