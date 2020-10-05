Drishyam 2: Here is what 'Georgekutty and family' look like seven years later

By Online Desk

The shooting for Drishyam 2 which started towards the end of September is going on in full swing.

Mohanlal shared pictures from the location on Twitter that showed Georgekutty posing with wife Rani and daughters Anju and Anu, both grown up seven years later.

We are excited to see a visibly older Anu. The child who welled up when she was put on the spot by Sahadevan, the brute police officer, in the original Drishyam does not look so helpless anymore.

The picture was released from their shooting location at Thodupuzha.

The filming of Drishyam 2 had officially begun in Ernakulam. Director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor are both on location.

The team is adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols during filming.

All members have undergone mandatory testing before the shoot.

The film will also see Kalabhavan Shajon, and Asha Sharath reprising their roles. New cast members include Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar, Anjali Nair and Sai Kumar among others.

Meena, who joined the team at the Aluva location, a few days ago had penned an Instagram note, along with a picture of her in PPE outfit before she had boarded the flight to Kerala.

"Though I look like travelling to space, I feel like going to war. Travelling after 7 months…. Surprised to see the airport so calm and quite deserted. Even more surprised to see not many were dressed like me. I must say it was the most uncomfortable outfit. Was so hot and stuffy, makes you sweat even when the weather is cool and air-con on. Can’t even wipe your face, especially with the gloves," she had written.

She had saluted the efforts of health workers "who live in this PPE outfit day in and day out. In spite of so much discomfort, they still understand our pain and take care of us all the time. My respect for them has magnified."