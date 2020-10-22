Mamta Mohandas turns producer

By Express News Service

Mamta Mohandas has launched her own production company, named Mamta Mohandas Productions, with her friend and business partner Noel Ben.

Announcing the news, Mamta wrote, “A new feather on my hat & clap. Happy to share news of the launch of my very first production. This is a dream come true.

I thank my family, my production partner Noel Ben, all my well wishes & close friends and everyone else who believed in me and helped me to make this moment come to life.” Mamta said the venture was born out of her desire to give something back to the industry that acknowledged her.

The banner will soon start production of a youth and women-centric project, the details of which are currently being kept under wraps. However, it has been revealed that three national award winners will be working on it.

Mamta, who last acted in Tovino Thomas’ Forensic, will be seen next in a Bangalore-based mystery film, Lalbagh, in which she plays the central character.