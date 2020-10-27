Manju Warrier announces 50th film titled '9MM'

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier has announced her 50th film titled 9MM. Debutant Dhinil Babu, who has worked as a chief associate on several films, is helming the project backed by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam’s Funtastic Films along with Tinu Thomas.

Dhyan Sreenivasan is the script, story and dialogue writer in addition to playing a significant role. Manju’s other co-stars include Sunny Wayne and Dileesh Pothan. Interestingly, Manju is also sharing the screen with Sunny Wayne in an upcoming thriller, Chathurmukham.

Sunny Wayne

9MM marks Funtastic Films’ third production after Love Action Drama and the upcoming Saajan Bakery. Sharing the title poster, Aju wrote, “Sit tight and buckle up as we present to you the first look poster of our next production venture starring our own Dhyan Sreenivasan along with the ever-cool Sunny Wayne and the multi-talented Dileesh Pothan.

What makes it more special is the presence of a person we all admired as boys right from her first film. She surprised us even more with her comeback, and now we are elated to work with her on her 50th film.

Presenting to you the very charming, charismatic, an actor par excellence, the pride of Malayalees - Our own Lady Superstar Manju Warrier on 9mm.” Cinematographer Vetri Palaniswamy, who worked on the Tamil films Vivegam, Viswasam, and the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, is part of the team along with editor Samjith Mohammed (Lucifer, James & Alice). Yannick Ben, who has worked on films such as Dunkirk, Inception, Enthiran and Dhruva Natchathiram, is handling the stunts. Sam CS is working on the music.