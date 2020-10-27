Unni Mukundan’s next, 'Meppadiyan' starts rolling

By Express News Service

Unni Mukundan, who is turning producer (Unni Mukundan Films) with his next acting venture, Meppadiyan, has kickstarted the production of the film today on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The team was supposed to shoot before the pandemic began and had to push the plan to a later date.

Writer-director Vishnu Mohan said they would be filming under a controlled environment with all Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Meppadiyan is said to be based on actual events and touted as a family entertainer different from Unni’s previous outings. The actor, who plays a garage owner named Jayakrishnan, is joined in the cast by Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Anju Kurian, Nisha Sarang and others.

The shoot is planned in 48 locations across Erattupetta and Pala. Shameer Muhammad will edit the footage shot by Neil D’Cunha, and Rahul Subramanian is handling the music. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release.