Namitha Pramod turns producer with Bow Wow

By Express News Service

Kammara Sambhavam actor Namitha Pramod is turning producer with a film titled Bow Wow, which went on floors in Thiruvananthapuram’s Chithranjali Studio.

RL Ravi and Mathew Scaria are writing and directing the film which has Namitha playing a blogger. The film is said to be inspired by a true survival story.

A canine is said to feature in the film. The teaser poster carries the tagline ‘Lady with a dog’. Art director Anil Kumazha has constructed a 35-foot well for the shoot.

Namitha’s Production is jointly producing the film with Subash S Nath of S Nath Films. PS Krishna cranks the camera while Ananthu S Vijay handles the editing. Rejimon is composing the music to Murugan Manthiram’s lyrics.

The makers are planning to release the film in four Indian languages, including Malayalam. However, they are directly making it in Malayalam and Tamil first, and later remake it in Kannada and Telugu.