STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

A fine line

The 20-year-old publishes his works on social media platforms under the name ‘Kuttipencil’. His works, sprinkled with humour and satire, deliver messages that matter.

Published: 10th September 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Noufal S is a self-taught artist from Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram

Noufal S is a self-taught artist from Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram

By Gautham S
Express News Service

The lockdown was a boon to many budding artists who were struggling for a creative break. Noufal S, a self-taught artist from Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, used his time at home to create some unique illustrations that educate the mass about Covid-19.

The 20-year-old publishes his works on social media platforms under the name ‘Kuttipencil’. His works, sprinkled with humour and satire, deliver messages that matter.

“People are under a lot of emotional stress. Most of them are spending time on social media platforms, switching from one to another. I watched a lot of movies during lockdown. Actor Harisree Ashokan’s character ‘Ramanan’ in ‘Punjabi House’ fascinated me and I thought of creating few illustrations based on him. I believe that awareness through humour sticks with the public and also brings cheer and a positive attitude,” says Noufal. He has done around 45 illustrations based on the pandemic. Noufal, who took up a three-year course in multimedia after Class XII, is working as a freelance designer now. 

“My sisters were into sketching and drawing and this inspired me to start drawing. Initially I began with pencil drawing. Nature and social issues around me were my subjects. My teacher, Madhu was someone who always encouraged me to take up drawing seriously,” he adds.He has been getting great responses for his illustrations recently. For Noufal, these appreciations are a sort of sweet revenge. 

“My teachers always made fun of me asking if I’ll make a career out of drawing. Now, they are calling me to appreciate my work. Also, my family never thought I’d get somewhere. I’m happy that I proved them all wrong,” he says. Noufal also did an illustration on his teacher Madhu on Teacher’s Day.  Noufal wanted a unique name for his creations and that’s how he came up with ‘Kuttipencil’. 

“Pencils and erasers are the most pivotal tools of an artist,” he says. Noufal got another surprise as his illustration for actor Mammootty’s birthday was seen and appreciated by the actor himself. He plans to make ‘Kuttipencil’ a brand and introduce merchandise. His illustration on Poovar also went viral on social media platforms. “People should connect with me when they hear ‘Kuttipencil’,” says Noufal. He is now working on an illustration on Kerala for November 1, featuring all the districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp