A fine line

Gautham S By

Express News Service

The lockdown was a boon to many budding artists who were struggling for a creative break. Noufal S, a self-taught artist from Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram, used his time at home to create some unique illustrations that educate the mass about Covid-19.

The 20-year-old publishes his works on social media platforms under the name ‘Kuttipencil’. His works, sprinkled with humour and satire, deliver messages that matter.

“People are under a lot of emotional stress. Most of them are spending time on social media platforms, switching from one to another. I watched a lot of movies during lockdown. Actor Harisree Ashokan’s character ‘Ramanan’ in ‘Punjabi House’ fascinated me and I thought of creating few illustrations based on him. I believe that awareness through humour sticks with the public and also brings cheer and a positive attitude,” says Noufal. He has done around 45 illustrations based on the pandemic. Noufal, who took up a three-year course in multimedia after Class XII, is working as a freelance designer now.

“My sisters were into sketching and drawing and this inspired me to start drawing. Initially I began with pencil drawing. Nature and social issues around me were my subjects. My teacher, Madhu was someone who always encouraged me to take up drawing seriously,” he adds.He has been getting great responses for his illustrations recently. For Noufal, these appreciations are a sort of sweet revenge.

“My teachers always made fun of me asking if I’ll make a career out of drawing. Now, they are calling me to appreciate my work. Also, my family never thought I’d get somewhere. I’m happy that I proved them all wrong,” he says. Noufal also did an illustration on his teacher Madhu on Teacher’s Day. Noufal wanted a unique name for his creations and that’s how he came up with ‘Kuttipencil’.

“Pencils and erasers are the most pivotal tools of an artist,” he says. Noufal got another surprise as his illustration for actor Mammootty’s birthday was seen and appreciated by the actor himself. He plans to make ‘Kuttipencil’ a brand and introduce merchandise. His illustration on Poovar also went viral on social media platforms. “People should connect with me when they hear ‘Kuttipencil’,” says Noufal. He is now working on an illustration on Kerala for November 1, featuring all the districts.