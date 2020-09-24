Rahul Madhav’s 'Son of Gangster' starts rolling

By Express News Service

Rahul Madhav will star in debutant Vimal Raj’s Son of Gangster. The film, written by Vimal, is expected to be a crime thriller. Karthika Suresh plays the main female lead. The shoot has commenced at Kodungalloor.

The rest of the cast comprises Kailash, Tini Tom, Rajesh Sharma, and Jaffer Idukki among others. Sinoj Augustin is producing the film under the banner of R Colors Productions.

Pappinu is behind the camera, and Manu Shaji is doing the editing. Music is by Maniyararyile Ashokan composer Srihari K Nair.

Recently seen in a notable villain role in Porinju Mariam Jose, Rahul has Mamta Mohandas-starrer Lalbagh in addition to Oxygen and Njan Mallu coming up next.