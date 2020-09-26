SP Balasubramanyam: A voice that stretched beyond boundaries

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: Music, it’s said, blurs boundaries and languages and in that aspect SPB, as SP Balasubramanyam was affectionately called, was unrivalled. He could transcend movie industries just as effortlessly as he could hop from one genre to the other, arguably becoming the first pan-Indian screen voice stretching across generations. SPB was so versatile that from a foot-tapping Rajmi intro number like ‘en peru padayappa’, he could slip into a soothing ‘Bahut pyar karte hain tum ko sanam’ without skipping a beat.

This unique ability to switch styles and genres was evident in SPB’s Malayalam oeuvre as well. Be it the Qawwali-type ‘Swarna meeninte chelotha’ (Sarpam) or the fast-paced ‘Kalikkalam ithu padakkalam’ (Ramjirao Speaking), he could deliver them with ease of flipping a switch.For Malayalis, SPB was never an outsider. His Tamil numbers were as popular here as his Malayalam hits making him a favourite with listeners here as much as their collective pride, Dasettan (Yesudas). And hardly ever does a music concert during a temple festival in this part of the world get under way without his evergreen classical number ‘Sankaraa naada sareera’ (Sankarabharanam).

Notwithstanding his many Malayalam hits during his somewhat limited musical odyssey here, his biggest hit here was probably the melodious ‘Thaarapadham chethoharam ‘ (Anaswaram). So popular is the song that nearly three decades on since the film’s release, the song continues to inspire many cover versions and is listed by many as one of the evergreen love songs of Malayalam.

“Anaswaram was my second movie. Raja sir (Ilaiyaraaja), who did the background score for my debut film Samrajyam, was the music director. There were no songs in Samrajyam. Anaswaram was a love story, basically. Hence, I wanted a soulful romantic number and Raja sir came up with four different tunes. After reading from my face that I was not satisfied, he came up with a fifth tune, to which I readily agreed with a smile.

That was ‘Thaaraapadham’. But after finalising the tune, Raja sir asked me, “Who is going to sing the song? “ recalls Jomon, who directed Anaswaram. He said at the time, no one could imagine a voice other than that of Yesudas for Mammootty. “However, Raja sir insisted on SPB. SPB flew down to the studio. And would you believe, it was ok in the very first take,” Jomon told TNIE.

Call it a rare coincidence. When Mammootty's Anaswaram was released during the 1991 Onam season, SPB also rendered voice to Mammootty in his Tamil movie Azhagan released during the same season.

According to the filmmaker, SPB thanked him and Ilaiyaraaja for giving him the opportunity to sing in Malayalam after a long time. “I still remember SPB humming the tune while making his way to the car,” he said.

‘Kalikkalam ithu padakkalam’ from Ramjirao Speaking was one of his notable songs in Malayalam. “That song was placed close to the climax sequences. We need a high energy song and it was music director Balakrishnan who suggested the name of SPB. I think his unique style of rendering had provided the ‘extra energy’ to that song,” said actor-filmmaker Lal, who jointly directed the movie with Sidhique. “A man without gimmicks,” was how Lal reminisced about the genial singer.

“ I still remember watching him perform live at Ernakulam. Before belting out ‘Mannil indha kadhal,’ he told the audience that perhaps he may not be able to hold his breath while singing the song. The song’s uniqueness is the stanza which he sings at one go . He asked the audience to forgive him if he were unable to do so. He was modest to a fault,” said Lal.

Top Hits of SPB in Malayalam

■ Sankara (Sankarabharanam dubbed version)

■ O priya priya (Geethanjali dubbed)

■ Thaara padam (Anaswaram)

■ Oottipattanam (Kilukkam)

■ Paalnilaavile (Butterflies)

■ Swarna meeninte (Sarpam)

■ Chiri kondu pozhiyum (Munnettam)

■ Kaakkala Kannamma (Oru Yathramozhi)

■ Theyyam oru (Chandranudikkunna Dikkil)

■ Darling Darling nee enikku loving star (Darling Darling)

■ Maine, Pyar Kiya (CID Moosa)

A great loss to Indian music: Pinarayi

Kochi: Artists and prominent personalities in the sociopolitical arenas of Malayalam paid their tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in Chennai on Friday. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said SPB was a singer who had a successful career in almost all Indian languages. “SPB was a singer who rejuvenated the spirits of music aficionados all over the country with his soulful singing. He has put his signature in every single song that he has sung. His demise is a great loss to Indian music,” said Pinarayi. In his Facebook message, actor Mammootty said: “Sangeetha swarangal ezhae kanakka innum irukka (Are the notes of music just seven or more?!) -- SPB, the true legend.” Another superstar of Mollywood, Mohanlal, said in his Facebook post that the demise of SPB is a true loss to the world of music. “Heartbreaking,” he said.

'He proved music is a universal language'

T’Puram: Leaders from across the political spectrum on Friday condoled the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, affectionately referred to as SPB, who breathed his last on Friday. Recalling how the veteran enthralled the nation’s audience as a musician, composer, and an actor in five languages, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his condolence message that SPB immortalised the role of music as a universal language of the mankind.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Balasubrahmanyam as a singer who elevated listeners to new, magical realms of musical appreciation. “He was a singer who left his distinct imprint on every song he rendered,” Pinarayi said. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said: “Today we lost a blessed soul, one who touched millions of hearts through his soulful songs and extraordinary personality.” Ministers A K Balan, E Chandrasekharan, K T Jaleel, E P Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, M M Mani, J Mercykutty Amma, A C Moideen, Ramachandran Kadannappally, T P Ramakrishnan, C Raveendranath, A K Saseendran, K K Shailaja, G Sudhakaran, V S Sunil Kumar, and P Thilothaman also posted condolence messages on their FB pages.