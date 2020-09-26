STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

SP Balasubramanyam: A voice that stretched beyond boundaries

For Malayalis, SPB was never an outsider. Ability to switch styles and genres was evident in SPB’s Malayalam oeuvre as well

Published: 26th September 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

An ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa, S P Balasubrahmanyam offering prayers at Sabarimala before receiving the Harivarasanam Award in 2015 /PIC | Shaji Vettipuram

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Music, it’s said, blurs boundaries and languages and in that aspect SPB, as SP Balasubramanyam was affectionately called, was unrivalled. He could transcend movie industries just as effortlessly as he could hop from one genre to the other, arguably becoming the first pan-Indian screen voice stretching across generations. SPB was so versatile that from a foot-tapping Rajmi intro number like ‘en peru padayappa’,  he could slip into a soothing ‘Bahut pyar karte hain tum ko sanam’ without skipping a beat.

This unique ability to switch styles and genres was evident in SPB’s Malayalam oeuvre as well. Be it the Qawwali-type ‘Swarna meeninte chelotha’ (Sarpam) or the fast-paced ‘Kalikkalam ithu padakkalam’ (Ramjirao Speaking), he could deliver them with ease of flipping a switch.For Malayalis, SPB was never an outsider. His Tamil numbers were as popular here as his Malayalam hits making him a favourite with listeners here as much as their collective pride, Dasettan (Yesudas). And hardly ever does a music concert during a temple festival in this part of the world get under way without his evergreen classical number ‘Sankaraa naada sareera’ (Sankarabharanam). 

Notwithstanding his many Malayalam hits during his somewhat limited musical odyssey here, his biggest hit here was probably the melodious  ‘Thaarapadham chethoharam ‘ (Anaswaram). So popular is the song that nearly three decades on since the film’s release, the song  continues to inspire many cover versions and is listed by many as one of the evergreen love songs of Malayalam. 

“Anaswaram was my second movie. Raja sir (Ilaiyaraaja), who did the background score for my debut film Samrajyam, was the music director. There were no songs in Samrajyam. Anaswaram was a love story, basically. Hence, I wanted a soulful romantic number and Raja sir came up with four different tunes. After reading from my face that I was not satisfied, he came up with a fifth tune, to which I readily agreed with a smile.

That was ‘Thaaraapadham’. But after finalising the tune, Raja sir asked me, “Who is going to sing the song? “ recalls Jomon, who directed Anaswaram. He said at the time, no one could imagine a voice other than that of Yesudas for Mammootty. “However, Raja sir insisted on SPB. SPB flew down to the studio. And would you believe, it was ok in the very first take,” Jomon told TNIE. 

SPB offers an emotional tribute to K J Yesudas with a pada pooja in Chennai in 2016

Call it a rare coincidence. When Mammootty's Anaswaram was released during the 1991 Onam season, SPB also rendered voice to Mammootty in his Tamil movie Azhagan released during the same season.
According to the filmmaker,  SPB thanked him and Ilaiyaraaja for giving him the opportunity to sing in Malayalam after a long time. “I still remember SPB humming the tune while making his way to the car,” he said.

‘Kalikkalam ithu padakkalam’ from Ramjirao Speaking was one of his  notable songs in Malayalam. “That song was placed close to the climax sequences. We need a high energy song and it was music director Balakrishnan who suggested the name of SPB. I think his unique style of rendering had provided the ‘extra energy’ to that song,” said actor-filmmaker Lal, who jointly directed the movie with Sidhique. “A man without gimmicks,” was how Lal reminisced about the genial singer.

“ I still remember  watching him perform live at Ernakulam. Before belting out ‘Mannil indha kadhal,’ he told the audience that perhaps he may not be able to hold his breath while singing the song. The song’s uniqueness is the stanza which he sings at one go . He asked the audience to forgive him if he were unable to do so. He was modest to a fault,” said Lal.

K S Chithra (C)With K J Yesudas and Swarnalatha during a musical event in Tamil Nadu (

Top Hits of SPB in Malayalam

■  Sankara (Sankarabharanam dubbed version)
■ O priya priya (Geethanjali dubbed)
■ Thaara padam      (Anaswaram)
■ Oottipattanam                      (Kilukkam)
■ Paalnilaavile              (Butterflies)
■ Swarna meeninte      (Sarpam)
■ Chiri kondu pozhiyum    (Munnettam)
■ Kaakkala Kannamma        (Oru Yathramozhi)
■ Theyyam oru     (Chandranudikkunna Dikkil)
■ Darling Darling nee enikku loving star (Darling Darling)
■ Maine, Pyar Kiya (CID Moosa)

A great loss to Indian music: Pinarayi
Kochi: Artists and prominent personalities in the sociopolitical arenas of Malayalam paid their tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in Chennai on Friday. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said SPB was a singer who had a successful career in almost all Indian languages. “SPB was a singer who rejuvenated the spirits of music aficionados all over the country with his soulful singing. He has put his signature in every single song that he has sung. His demise is a great loss to Indian music,” said Pinarayi. In his Facebook message, actor Mammootty said: “Sangeetha swarangal ezhae kanakka innum irukka (Are the notes of music just seven or more?!) -- SPB, the true legend.” Another superstar of Mollywood, Mohanlal, said in his Facebook post that the demise of SPB is a true loss to the world of music. “Heartbreaking,” he said. 

'He proved music is a universal language' 
T’Puram: Leaders from across the political spectrum on Friday condoled the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, affectionately referred to as SPB, who breathed his last on Friday. Recalling how the veteran enthralled the nation’s audience as a musician, composer, and an actor in five languages, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his condolence message that SPB immortalised the role of music as a universal language of the mankind.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Balasubrahmanyam as a singer who elevated listeners to new, magical realms of musical appreciation. “He was a singer who left his distinct imprint on every song he rendered,” Pinarayi said. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said: “Today we lost a blessed soul, one who touched millions of hearts through his soulful songs and extraordinary personality.” Ministers A K Balan, E Chandrasekharan, K T Jaleel, E P Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, M M Mani, J Mercykutty Amma, A C Moideen, Ramachandran Kadannappally,  T P Ramakrishnan, C Raveendranath, A K Saseendran, K K Shailaja, G Sudhakaran, V S Sunil Kumar, and P Thilothaman also posted condolence messages on their FB pages.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Balasubramanyam
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp