Sathyan Anthikad’s next to star Jayaram, Meera Jasmine and Devika

Sathyan Anthikad has made a Vishu special announcement. After directing Fahadh Faasil in the immensely successful Njan Prakashan, the veteran filmmaker will reunite with Jayaram and Meera Jasmine for a new film scripted by Dr. Iqbal Kuttipuram. Devika Sanjay, who played Teenamol in Njan Prakashan, is also part of the film.

The film sees Jayaram reuniting with Anthikad after an 11-year-gap. The actor called it the “most valuable Vishu kaineetam” he ever got. It will also see Meera returning to a full-fledged role after five years. It’s worth noting that the latter has worked with the director on four consecutive films beginning with Achuvinte Amma.

Announcing the news, Anthikad wrote that the films with stories drawn from the “lives around us” are the “most memorable” and expressed his wish to make more films like that. The film will also feature the director’s other frequent collaborators like Innocent, Sreenivasan, and Siddique.

Anthikad hopes to begin filming by mid-July, once the pandemic has subsided. He added that, as in Njan Prakashan, the film would employ sync sound. S Kumar (Njan Prakashan) will handle the camera, and Vishnu Vijay will compose the music to Harinarayanan’s lyrics.

Central Pictures, which backed Oru Indian Pranayakadha, will handle production and distribution.