STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Magic of Muthuvan marriage

An ancient and exciting wedding tradition from Kerala, rediscovered by Kochi filmmaker Shawn Sebastian, is part of filmmaker Bharatbala’s Virtual Bharat series.

Published: 25th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Stills from Muthuvan Kalyanam

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

Picture this. A pursuit in a dense jungle leading to a wedding in the hills, celebrated with the bride and groom, solely accompanied by their bridesmaids and best boys. Truly an enchanting experience! Among the Muthuvans, a tribal community that migrated to the Western Ghats from Madurai, the aforementioned ritual, known as the ‘penneduppu’ was solemnised on the hills by a word of honour, beneath a picturesque waterfall, with the flora and fauna of the region as witnesses, a paradisal landscape.

The abandoned custom was reawakened in Kochi-based documentary filmmaker and independent journalist Shawn Sebastian’s latest, Muthuvan Kalyanam, part of filmmaker Bharatbala’s Virtual Bharat series, a 1,000-film enterprise that aims to discover and archive India’s rich culture.

Shawn Sebastian

The documentary, released on YouTube recently to rave reviews and with 109,503 views since its release on the video-sharing network, chronicles the story of Aji and Kalyani. Permitted by the elders in the community, Kalyani and her friends hide in the forest as Aji and his band seek them. The latter has two choices—find Kalyani and marry her or return to his village and become a subject of ridicule. The chase, replete with an adventure of every kind involving wildlife, ends up fruitful. Encouraged by an idea that Bharatbala saw in a news article, the Virtual Bharat team set off to the pin code 686681, a settlement in Kuttampuzha, to capture the communion.

“I had to explain to the community that this was not aligned to their mainstream gaze of cinema, albeit documentation for their younger generation, who are likely to miss out on their past. For example, the couple wasn’t well acquainted with the community’s traditions. They got to know about the intricacies of the culture during the filming process,” explains Shawn. Their consciousness was perhaps further elevated when they were asked to play themselves and recreate the custom that was followed by older generations.

“I tried to make the short as participative as I can. For this very purpose, we chose the actors from the same community, who happened to get married a few months ago before the filming. This added to the authenticity of the docu-drama. Additionally, with my journalistic instincts kicking in, I wanted to bring about representation. The bride and groom’s friends were from the same community so they had a sense of belonging. The tribal head, the Kani, who maintains social norms and laws, helped in producing a doc visually enriching in facts,” he says. 

“The purpose of the film was to communicate the reality and take the viewers through the parting lines. The forest is gone, so did our traditions,” he explains.The younger generation may reap the benefits of accessibility, but their relationship with the land is likely to deteriorate, according to the director. “The tribe must make the upcoming generation conscious of their past. Concurrently, they are entitled to the same luxuries as connectivity. Nevertheless, there should be a sustained feeling of what they represent,” 
adds Shawn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthuvan marriage
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp