Malayalam web series 'Mr and Mrs' explores incidents that have occurred due to social media influence

Arya U R By

Express News Service

A good percentage of people out there, irrespective of age would have at least one story to narrate because of social media’s influence. Highlighting such incidents is the new Malayalam web series, ‘Mr and Mrs.’ Directed by the techie turned filmmaker Baburaj Asariya, the web series revolves around the life of a family and how a Facebook post uploaded by one of the members causes hindrances in their lives. The web series was launched with a 12-minute-long pilot episode. The video, which was released recently by actor Govind Padmasoorya and content creator Karthik Shankar through their official Facebook page, has fetched over 1.5 million views already.

The Mr and Mrs showcase the family of Dineshan and Shobha played by actors, Visakh Karunakaran and Sandhya Raj S. The troubles in the family begin when their kid goes missing and Dineshan’s brother-in-law posts about the missing on social media platforms.

Visakh Karunakaran is the script-writer. He claims that it was a herculean task as it was his first attempt at experimenting with full-length comedy. “The whole episode is scripted. My friend had a similar experience in his life two years ago where his son went missing and was found later. I developed this serious matter by adding comedy. Since my previous works carried dark subjects, I was apprehensive about the comedy elements incorporated in this. But when I saw my brother, Vivek K G, who is also the editor of the project,laughing at some of the scenes in the editing suite, I gained confidence. Though he has good humour sense, when it comes to working he is quiet serious,” says Visakh, who has contributed many segments in the video which is sure to tickle the funny bones.

Vishak picked comedy for his new web series to be of relief for many who has been struggling due to pandemic. “We are all going through a hard phase in life and I wanted to cheer the viewers,” says Vishak.

The video is produced by the director himself under his own production house Collective Frames. According to Baburaj, who has won many national and international film festival awards, the video is also an attempt to motivate artists and filmmakers like him during the pandemic.

“Digital platforms are a boon for us. By narrating a simple story and using a few artists, I weaved this series. This is also my first attempt exploring comedy subjects,” adds Baburaj. According to the crew, The Mr and Mrs series will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, as well. “The coming episodes of the series will be uploaded in one of the popular digital media’s YouTube channels and will see more new characters,” says Baburaj.