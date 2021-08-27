STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam web series 'Mr and Mrs' explores incidents that have occurred due to social media influence

Mr and Mrs,   the Malayalam web series directed by Baburaj Asariya, explores the incidents that have occurred due to social media’s influence

Published: 27th August 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Malayalam web series, ‘Mr and Mrs.’  Still from Malayalam web series, ‘Mr and Mrs.’  

Still from Malayalam web series, ‘Mr and Mrs.’  

By Arya U R
Express News Service

A good percentage of people out there, irrespective of age would have at least one story to narrate because of  social media’s influence. Highlighting such incidents is the new Malayalam web series, ‘Mr and Mrs.’  Directed by the techie turned filmmaker Baburaj Asariya, the web series revolves around the life of a family and how a Facebook post uploaded by one of the members causes hindrances in their lives. The web series was launched with a 12-minute-long pilot episode. The video, which was released recently by actor Govind Padmasoorya and content creator Karthik Shankar through their official Facebook page, has fetched over 1.5 million views already.

The Mr and Mrs showcase the family of Dineshan and Shobha played by actors, Visakh Karunakaran and Sandhya Raj S. The troubles in the family begin when their kid goes missing and Dineshan’s brother-in-law posts about the missing on social media platforms.

Visakh Karunakaran is the script-writer. He claims that it was a herculean task as it was his first attempt at experimenting with full-length comedy.  “The whole episode is scripted. My friend had a similar experience in his life two years ago where his son went missing and was found later. I developed this serious matter by adding comedy. Since my previous works carried dark subjects, I was apprehensive about the comedy elements incorporated in this. But when I saw my brother, Vivek K G, who is also the editor of the project,laughing at some of the scenes in the editing suite, I gained confidence. Though he has good humour sense, when it comes to working he is quiet serious,” says Visakh, who has contributed many segments in the video which is sure to tickle the funny bones. 

Vishak picked comedy for his new web series to be of relief for many who has been struggling due to pandemic.  “We are all going through a hard phase in life and I wanted to cheer the viewers,” says Vishak. 
The video is produced by the director himself under his own production house Collective Frames. According to Baburaj, who has won many national and international film festival awards, the video is also an attempt to motivate artists and filmmakers like him during the pandemic.

“Digital platforms are a boon for us. By narrating a simple story and using a few artists, I weaved this series. This is also my first attempt exploring comedy subjects,” adds Baburaj. According to the crew, The Mr and Mrs series will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada, as well. “The coming episodes of the series will be uploaded in one of the popular digital media’s YouTube channels and will see more new characters,” says Baburaj. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Mr and Mrs.’   Baburaj Asariya
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp