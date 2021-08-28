New OTT platform for Malayalam films launched

By Express News Service

Another OTT platform has been launched to give viewers the online theatre experience.

The project, Jai Ho, is the brainchild of film producer Jeevan Nazar, scriptwriters Nishad Koya and Muhammed Salman. It aims to provide a home for films that haven’t found one yet due to various factors. Jai Ho streams movies, web series, short films, and documentaries.

The unique feature of the platform is the producer gets to retain all the rights of their film released on it. The platform will share 70 per cent of the gross with the producer who will also decide the ticket rate. The producer also has the right to withdraw the film from the platform whenever they wish to, and has the option to release the film anywhere else should they find an opportunity to do so.