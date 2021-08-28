Tony Sukumar makes directorial debut with 'Bonamy', first look out

By Express News Service

The first-look of debutant Tony Sukumar’s Bonamy has been released. The film is touted as a kid-friendly family entertainer that revolves around the influence of a puppy in the lives of two children. Master Sidharth and Baby Anjaly are playing the lead roles along with Suresh Vakkanad and Shajahan.

The principal photography of the film was completed at Trivandrum and Vagamon. The cinematography is by Rajkumar and music by Raghupathi Pai. The script and editing are by Prince Philip and background score by Jinu Vijayan. Sound mixing is done by G. Hari. Bonamy is produced by Sinseer under the banner of Koyas Productions.