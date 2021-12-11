Madhuram trailer: A group of strangers find strong connection

By Express News Service

As filmmaker Ahammed Khabeer’s second feature Madhuram gets set to stream on SonyLIV soon, the platform has released a heartwarming trailer that presents its main characters as played by Joju George, Shruti Ramachandran, Arjun Ashokan, and Nikhila Vimal. With a cast that also includes Indrans and Jaffer Idukki, one gets the feeling that Madhuram is going to be a keeper.

In an earlier interview with us about the film, Ahammed told us that it presents a never-before-seen story of bystanders at a government hospital while simultaneously narrating multiple love stories across different periods. Aside from the need to tell a more mature love story compared to June, Ahammed’s real-life observations became jumping-off points for the idea of bystanders from different places bonding like family members.

Ashiq Aimar wrote the script from Ahammed’s story. Madhuram has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. Jithin Stanislaus, who also shot June, is behind the camera, and Mahesh Bhuvanend is editing. Dhanush Nayanar worked on the sound design while Vishnu Sujathan handled the sound mix. Govind Vasantha is behind the background score.