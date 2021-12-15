Marakkar  to hit Amazon Prime Video on December 17

By Express News Service

After its grand theatrical launch, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will have its digital premiere two weeks later, on December 17. It will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Mohanlal-led Priyadarshan directorial, co-written by the filmmaker and Ani IV Sasi and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, the late Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

Credited as the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema, it bagged the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.