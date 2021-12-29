Music director Kaithapram Viswanathan dies of cancer at 58 in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri (58) passed away at a private hospital here at noon on Wednesday. The younger brother of noted musician and lyricist Kaithapram Damodharan Namboothiri, he was under treatment for cancer for quite some time.

Hailing from Kaithapram, near Pilathara in Kannur, Viswanathan had around 25 films to his credit including Kannaki, Thilakkam, Deshadanam, Ekaantham and Madhyavenal. His well-known songs are 'Karineelakannazhakee' (Kannaki), 'Kayyathum Doore oru kuttikaalam ' (Ekantham), 'Neeyoru Puzhayayi' and 'Sare...sare...sambaare...' (both in Thilakkam).

Viswanathan entered movies assisting his brother Kaithapram Damodharan in the Jayaraj-directed movie Deshadanam in 1996. After five years, he became an independent music director through Jayaraj's Kannaki for which he had bagged the state award for best background score.

He is survived by wife Gouri and children Aditi, Narmada and Keshav.