STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Bro Daddy' with Mohanlal to release on Disney+ Hotstar 

The Malayalam language film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's 'Lucifer'.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

BRODADDY poster (Photo | Twitter)

Bro Daddy poster (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Bro Daddy", starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar.

The Malayalam language film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's "Lucifer".

Disney+ Hotstar shared the first look of "Bro Daddy" on the streamer's Twitter page Wednesday.

"There's comedy, there's family drama. The name speaks for itself. BroDaddy coming soon," the post read.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

"Bro Daddy" marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran after "Lucifer".

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the upcoming film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

"Bro Daddy" is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bro Daddy Disney+ Hotstar Mohanlal Aashirvad Cinemas
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp