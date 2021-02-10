Murali Gopy pens Mammootty's project, to be helmed by debutant Shibu Basheer

By Express News Service

Lucifer screenwriter Murali Gopy has announced one more project, his first collaboration with Mammootty. Debutant Shibu Basheer, who has previously worked under filmmaker B Unnikrishnan, will direct the big-budget project, expected to go on floors in 2022. Vijay Babu's Friday Film House is bankrolling it.

Murali Gopy announced the news on his social media with a picture of him alongside Mammootty and Vijay Babu with the caption, "In the offing, something I, as a writer, have always looked forward to... With Vijay Babu, Shibu Basheer (debut directorial), AND... You Know Who....."

Vijay Babu called the film one of his biggest dreams to come true very soon and "the biggest till date from Friday Film House".

Interestingly, Vijay Babu was supposed to produce the sequel to Kottayam Kunjachan with Mammootty, but the project got dropped later. Aside from this film, Murali is also scripting the Lucifer sequel Empuraan, along with Theerpu, his second film with Kammara Sambavam director Rathish Ambat.

Empuraan will see Prithviraj Sukumaran returning to the director’s chair while Theerpu will have the actor sharing the screen again with brother Indrajith Sukumaran. The Mammootty film will begin filming once Empuraan and Theerpu are finished. Meanwhile, Mammootty will start shooting for Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam soon.