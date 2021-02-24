Pooja Entertainment unveils the logo of R S Vimal’s Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

By Express News Service

Pooja Entertainment has unveiled the logo of their upcoming epic Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. The film is a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna’s perspective. The multilingual project is written and directed by R S Vimal.The big-budget venture is being made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers have roped in celebrated poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas to pen the dialogues, lyrics, and additional screenplay. This marks Dr. Vishwas’ first-ever association with any film in India. Vishwas routinely gives performances in which he recites his poetry and demonstrates his love for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit literature.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. It is touted to be the grandest production yet from Pooja Entertainment.“Extremely grateful, excited, and proud to present to you, my dream project,” Jackky tweeted.