STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pooja Entertainment unveils the logo of R S Vimal’s Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

The film is a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna’s perspective.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of the upcoming epic Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

Logo of the upcoming epic Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

By Express News Service

Pooja Entertainment has unveiled the logo of their upcoming epic Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. The film is a retelling of the Mahabharata from Karna’s perspective. The multilingual project is written and directed by R S Vimal.The big-budget venture is being made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers have roped in celebrated poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas to pen the dialogues, lyrics, and additional screenplay. This marks Dr. Vishwas’ first-ever association with any film in India. Vishwas routinely gives performances in which he recites his poetry and demonstrates his love for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit literature.

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. It is touted to be the grandest production yet from Pooja Entertainment.“Extremely grateful, excited, and proud to present to you, my dream project,” Jackky tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryaputra Mahavir Karna
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp