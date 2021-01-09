STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Deepak Parambol is back with thriller titled 'The Last Two Days'

Deepak Parambol is optimistic about how the film has turned out and hopes audiences will warm up to it and the makers are yet to zero in on a release plan. 

Published: 09th January 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Deepak Parambol

Actor Deepak Parambol

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Deepak Parambol is gearing up for the release of a crime thriller titled The Last Two Days. It also stars Dharmajan Bolgatty and Nandan Unni.  

​The film marks the directorial debut of actor Santosh Lakshman, who is known for portraying Bengali characters in Malayalam films such as Ann Mariya Kalippilaanu and Anjaam Pathira. 

Santosh co-wrote the screenplay with Navaneeth Reghu. He has previously worked as an assistant of director G Prajith. Speaking to us about the film, Deepak says it’s an investigation thriller made on a small scale. 

“It’s a small film that we already completed shooting. We shot during the lockdown with a small crew. Since it was possible to shoot a subject of this scale back then, we took advantage of the opportunity.” Deepak adds that the film was shot entirely in Fort Kochi. 

“There were not many location shifts because the story’s events are limited to that particular area.” 

Deepak is optimistic about how the film has turned out and hopes audiences will warm up to it. The makers are yet to zero in on a release plan. 

“We are not yet sure if it’s a theatre or OTT release. Discussions are going on right now,” says the actor. Faisal Ali helmed the camera while Vinayan MJ handled the editing. Arun Raj and Sejo John wrote the music. Suresh Narayan is producing it under the banner of Dharma Films. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Last Two Days Malayalam films Mollywood
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp