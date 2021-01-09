Actor Deepak Parambol is back with thriller titled 'The Last Two Days'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Deepak Parambol is gearing up for the release of a crime thriller titled The Last Two Days. It also stars Dharmajan Bolgatty and Nandan Unni.

​The film marks the directorial debut of actor Santosh Lakshman, who is known for portraying Bengali characters in Malayalam films such as Ann Mariya Kalippilaanu and Anjaam Pathira.

Santosh co-wrote the screenplay with Navaneeth Reghu. He has previously worked as an assistant of director G Prajith. Speaking to us about the film, Deepak says it’s an investigation thriller made on a small scale.

“It’s a small film that we already completed shooting. We shot during the lockdown with a small crew. Since it was possible to shoot a subject of this scale back then, we took advantage of the opportunity.” Deepak adds that the film was shot entirely in Fort Kochi.

“There were not many location shifts because the story’s events are limited to that particular area.”

Deepak is optimistic about how the film has turned out and hopes audiences will warm up to it. The makers are yet to zero in on a release plan.

“We are not yet sure if it’s a theatre or OTT release. Discussions are going on right now,” says the actor. Faisal Ali helmed the camera while Vinayan MJ handled the editing. Arun Raj and Sejo John wrote the music. Suresh Narayan is producing it under the banner of Dharma Films.