Anjaam Pathira team returns for new chapter 'Aaraam Pathira'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Kunchacko Boban, producer Ashiq Usman and director Midhun Manuel Thomas are reuniting for another thriller speculated to be a sequel to Anjaam Pathira.

The makers have now confirmed a second chapter, Aaraam Pathira, that will chronicle the next adventure of its lead protagonist Dr Anvar Hussain, played by Kunchacko Boban.

Aaraam Pathira will deal with a new case for Anvar to solve.

Sharing the news, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “With great expectations comes great responsibilities. And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathira is a damn greater responsibility! But with the deadly combo of a team we have, let’s buckle up for the exciting ride once again! Midhun Manuel Thomas, Shyju Khalid, Saiju Sreedharan, Sushin Shyam, Ashiq Usman and yours faithfully, Anvar Hussain.”

Cinematographer Shyju Khalid, editor Saiju Sreedharan, and composer Sushin Shyam are also returning.

The other cast members will be announced soon. The team is hoping to make and release the film this year itself.