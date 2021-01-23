Sanu John Varghese’s directorial debut 'Aarkariyam' gets a teaser and first look

By Express News Service

We recently reported that cinematographer Sanu John Varghese is turning director with a film starring Parvathy, Sharafudheen and Biju Menon. The first look and teaser, which reveals the film’s title as Aarkariyam, were released by Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan on their social media handles.

Aashiq Abu and Santosh T Kuruvilla are co-producing the film. In the short teaser, we see Sharaf and Biju in never-before-seen avatars. The latter is playing a middle-aged character. Saiju Kurup is also in the film in a key role.

The film has an accomplished technical team which includes editor Mahesh Narayanan, production designer Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval, and cinematographer G Sreenivasa Reddy.

Sanu is known for Android Kunjappan, Take Off, Lootcase, Badhaai Ho and Vishwaroopam in which he worked as director of photography.