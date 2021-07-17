Watch 'Kaaval' teaser: More emotion than thrills

By Express News Service

For a film directed by Nithin Renji Panicker and featuring two heavyweights associated with the best of Malayalam action cinema, the trailer of Kaaval is surprisingly driven more by emotion than thrills, a much welcome move.

The trailer gives one the impression that the characters of Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are close friends whose lives are one day turned upside down by a debilitating setback.

Kaaval is touted as story spanning two generations. The female lead is played by Zaya David who made her acting debut in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu. The supporting cast features Muthumani, Kichu Tellus, and Kannan Rajan P Dev. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is backing the film which has been photographed by National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, edited by Mansoor Muthootti, and scored by Ranjin Raj.

