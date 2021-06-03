STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Thuramukham producer's next with newcomers titled Thuruth

Debutant filmmaker Habeeb Muhamed co-wrote the film which revolves around events on a fictional island.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Habeeb Muhamed on the sets of 'Thuruth'

Habeeb Muhamed on the sets of 'Thuruth'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Thuramukham, producer Sukumar Thekkepat has announced a new production titled Thuruth (Island), developed by a group of newcomers led by filmmaker Habeeb Muhamed, who will direct from a script he co-wrote with Tony Joy Manavalan.

The former, who hasn’t assisted anyone before, gained his filmmaking experience from short films. Instead of the conventional approach of releasing a poster, the makers released a four-minute footage instead. The video gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the project.

What's most impressive about it is they shot it with money from their own pockets before Sukumar came on board. The team comprises Nikhil Surendran (director of photography) and Anandhu Chakravarthy (editor).

"We felt that doing something like this would be a better way to pitch the concept to producers instead of just narrating it. We had pitched it to some other producers too, but only Sukumarettan showed interest. After he saw the footage, he said it should be released online, considering the efforts that went into it," says Habeeb.

Habeeb assures the actual film will present a more refined form of what we saw in the video. They also plan to cast some established actors from Malayalam to play some of the main characters. The film, he says, revolves around events happening on a fictional island.

"It's a portrait of the local inhabitants’ struggle against the system. Their place has seen no significant development for a long time. The events in the story are set in motion following attempts from certain corners to thwart their primary means of income," he said.

Interestingly, Thuruth is not set in a specific era, a detail that Habeeb has deliberately omitted. "Since it's a story that can take place - and is relevant - in any period, I felt it was not necessary to include that piece of information," explains the Kodungallur native.

"There are no heroes or villains, only grey characters. Both sides have their own justification for their actions. Though it can be called a thriller, the story explores the characters’ lives in detail too," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thuramukham Thuruth Sukumar Thekkepat Habeeb Muhamed Tony Joy Manavalan
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp