Prithviraj to present Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie in Malayalam

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie will be out in five languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The Kiranraj directorial, which is making all the right noises, just got actor-filmmaker Prithviraj on board to present the film in Malayalam.

Prithviraj will distribute the adventure comedy drama under his Prithviraj Productions banner, and he announced the same on his social media accounts. He said, “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from 777 Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind-blowing in its execution!” Responding to this announcement, Rakshit said, “Announcing our grand new association with Prithviraj Productions in Malayalam.”

Earlier this year, Prithviraj came on board KGF Chapter 2 as the distributor in Kerala. Meanwhile, the teaser of 777 Charlie will be out on June 6, on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday.Backed by GS Gupta under the banner Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie has music scored by Nobin Paul.

Incidentally, Malayalam actor-filmmaker-singer Vineeth Sreenivasan has lent his voice for a song to be out in the Malayalam version of the teaser. He has also sung a track for the film.The film marks the Kannada debut of Bobby Simha. With Sangeetha Sringeri in the female lead, the film also features Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in prominent roles.