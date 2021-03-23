STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marakkar leads Malayalam cinema’s success story at National Awards

Award for special effects was conferred on Sidharth Priyadarshan, son of filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:51 AM

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Malayalam actor Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam cinema,with 11 awards, has excelled again at the National Film Awards. At the 67th National Awards announced on Monday, Priyadarshan-Mohanlal team’s Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham was chosenthe best feature film. There was a double delight as Kallanottam directed by Rahul Riji Nair was chosen as the best regional language film (Malayalam).

In the non-feature category, Sharan Venugopal’s Oru Pathiraswapnam Pole got the award for the best family film. Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed Helen, was conferred the award for best directorial debut. Renjith Amabady got the award for the best make-up for Helen. Biriyani secured a special mention for Sajan Babu.  Vipin Vijay’s Small Scale Societies received special mention in the non-feature film category India’s Oscar entry Jallikattu was much appreciated for its brilliant cinematography, with its cameraman Gireesh Gangadharan being chosen the best cinematographer. Poet-lyricist Prabha Varma was chosen for the award for songs in Kolambi.  Sudhakaran and V Sai got the award for the best costume for Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham. Award for special effects was conferred on Sidharth Priyadarshan, son of filmmaker Priyadarshan.

