STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, "Joji" also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Fahadh Faasil (Fahadh Faasil, Instagram)

Actor Fahadh Faasil (Fahadh Faasil, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam crime-drama "Joji" is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.

  Directed by Dileesh Pothan, "Joji" also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles.

  The film is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and aims to presents a "twisted version" of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery.

  "Joji" marks the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil, who have earlier worked for 2016 comedy-drama "Maheshinte Prathikaaram" and National Award-winning feature "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum".

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video said "Joji" is a "notable addition" to the duo's exceptional work together.

  "At Amazon Prime Video, our aim is to constantly provide our viewers with content that serves as wholesome entertainment and we're confident that customers everywhere will find Joji thoroughly enjoyable," Subramaniam said in a statement.

  The film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI.

  His father, however, thinks of him as nothing more than a loser.

Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family, as per the film's official plotline.

Faasil said he decided to board the project the moment he understood his character's journey in "Joji".

  "I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me.

"I am excited that with 'Joji' premiering on Amazon Prime Video, viewers across the globe will be able to enjoy our crime drama," the 38-year-old actor said.

  For Pothan, reuniting with his long-time collaborator in "Joji" was fruitful and the director hoped that the the film will keep audiences "hooked till the end."

"It was an amazing experience to work with such a brilliant and hardworking team. Every actor embraced their characters so beautifully," he added.

  Written by Syam Pushkaran, "Joji" is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joji Fahadh Faasil Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp