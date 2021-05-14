WATCH | Actor Nivin Pauly shines in teaser of period-drama 'Thuramukham'

By Online Desk

The teaser of actor Nivin Pauly's Malayalam movie 'Thuramukham' released online on Thursday.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Pauly said, "Finally here it is!! Super happy to share #ThuramukhamTeaser #RajeevRavi."

The movie was orginially planned to release today (May 13th) but was postponed due to the surge in COVID cases.

The teaser is filled with moments of chaos and protests, with political slogans flaring high. At the end of it, a rugged looking Nivin Pauly, delievers a punch dialogue.

The movie directed by Rajeev Ravi is is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers, unions and corrupt bosses. Ravi is also the cinematographer of the movie.

Including Nivin, the film has a stellar cast comprising Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, Manikandan Achari and Sudev Nair, among others.

Producer Sukumar Thekkepat stated recently that the film would be a theatrical release.

Gopan Chidambaram penned the screenplay based on the play of the same name by his father, KN Chidambaram.

Earlier, Thuramukham (The Harbour) was selected to screen at the 50th edition International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) and was screened in February.