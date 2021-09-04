STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mangosteen Club: Poetry in politics

Mangosteen Club has been making waves on social media with intuitive poetry and simple compositions.

Published: 04th September 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Mangosteen Club

Members of Mangosteen Club

By Krishna PS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  What does Maveli look like? According to epics like Bhagavata, he is an Asura king. However, the dark-skinned Dravidan’s appearance has gone through a drastic change in popular culture over time.

Mangosteen Club, an amateur band that is a brainchild of four friends, wanted to break this misconception through their debut song Maveli. The release from last year is an ode to the forgotten dark-skinned king and was welcomed by Malayalis all over the world.

After Maveli, the band has released around ten songs on their social media channels. The lockdown stopped them from meeting and jamming, so they recorded the songs on their phones. However, they grew a steady fan base over time, in love with their music and hard-hitting lyrics that speak for the layman. 

"We have been friends for a long time. Our lyricist Ajay Jishnu, guitarist and composer Hariprasad, and I are childhood friends. Our mutual friend Navjyoth Surendran, a lawyer, also joined us on the guitar," says Vishnu Vijayan, who works behind their videos.

The friends met after the first lockdown at their hometown in Kozhikode and started discussing music seriously. "Ajay had already written some songs. So, we thought why not start a band and make music," says Hariprasad. The three friends initially used to meet under the Mangosteen tree at Ajay's home. "That's how the name came to be. The band was created under a mangosteen tree," quips Vishnu. 

Despite the ups and downs, they have faced financially and due to the pandemic, the four friends wanted to make music that is easy for the masses to sing along and enjoy, while without compromising on their political ideologies. The band now has many honourary members helping them, including Mohan Das who wrote and sang Thanthane. 

The cliche songs

2021 is a year of reckoning for Mangosteen Club. They moved from being an idea to a reality with grit and a future. With the release of three love songs, the band improved on their quality and made a foothold on YouTube.

"We are working on many ideas. We have all moved to Kochi as it makes it easier to work on our music. We are releasing a new song called Tharattuu (Lullaby) soon. A rap song is also in the pipeline," Vishnu says.

Their songs are fiercely political. Sometimes very explicit - like social commentaries on casteism, environmental issues and repealing the draft EIA bill, human rights issues in Lakshadweep and so on. "Our love songs carry the message that love itself is gender fluid. We shouldn’t reduce it just between men and women," says Ajay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangosteen Club Ajay Jishnu Navjyoth Surendran
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp